New Zealand on Friday reported its first Covid-19 death in more than three months.

A man in his 50s died in Auckland as a result of the virus on Friday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Director General of health Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealanders would be feeling anxious about the Covid-19-related death, the first since May 28.

“We have always recognized that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible,” he said, adding that the virus was “very challenging” to treat and for some people to recover from.

“Today’s news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths,” he said.

New Zealand has reported 1,413 cases of Covid-19, with 112 active cases and a death toll of 23.