Newage Agric Solutions Marks Five Years of Revolutionizing Ghana’s Farming Landscape

Five years after its inception, Newage Agric Solutions Ltd. has cemented its role as a catalyst for change in Ghana’s agricultural sector, bridging gaps between smallholder farmers, technology, and markets while tackling systemic challenges from seed to shelf.

Founded in 2019 with a mission to redefine agribusiness through innovation and inclusivity, the company has directly impacted over 45,000 farmers—more than half of them women—bolstering food security, enhancing yields, and reshaping perceptions of farming as a viable livelihood.

From its early days supplying quality inputs and mechanization services, Newage has evolved into a multi-faceted agro-industrial force. Its structured programs for maize, rice, and soybean farmers have not only boosted productivity but also streamlined market access, ensuring growers earn fair returns. A landmark achievement came in 2022 when the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) named it Agro-Based Company of the Year, a nod to its pioneering Seed Technology Improvement and Commercialisation (STIC) project. This initiative democratized access to high-yield hybrid seeds, a critical intervention in a country where outdated farming practices still dominate.

The company’s footprint extends beyond crops. In Okwenya, its state-of-the-art rice processing factory churns out three metric tonnes of premium Evivi Rice hourly, sourced from smallholder farms. This venture not only reduces Ghana’s reliance on imported rice but also adds value at the local level, a model replicated in its poultry arm, Evivi Happy Chicken. Meanwhile, the Nserewa Crowd-Farming Programme has turned urban investors into rural allies, channeling funds directly to farmers for inputs and equipment—a novel approach to financing agriculture in a cash-strapped sector.

Collaboration has been key to Newage’s success. Partnerships with entities like the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Bayer, Syngenta, and the Mastercard Foundation have fueled research, innovation, and youth training through its Newage Academy. “Agriculture isn’t a solo sport,” says CEO William A. Kotey. “It thrives on shared knowledge and resources.” This ethos has enabled the company to weather challenges like erratic rainfall and logistical bottlenecks, transforming obstacles into opportunities for adaptive solutions.

Youth engagement remains a cornerstone of its strategy. By training over 1,500 young Ghanaians in agribusiness and digital farming techniques, Newage is slowly dismantling the stereotype of farming as a “backward” career. “We’re showing that agriculture can be tech-driven, profitable, and cool,” notes a program coordinator.

Looking ahead, the company aims to double down on rice production, targeting a 50% increase in processing capacity to further curb imports. Plans to scale hybrid seed distribution and expand mechanized services align with Ghana’s broader food security goals. Regional ambitions are also in play, with eyes on West African markets to replicate its Ghanaian model.

As Newage celebrates its fifth anniversary, Kotey credits its growth to the resilience of farmers and the dedication of its team. “This is just the beginning,” he asserts. “The next five years will be about deepening impact, embracing smarter technologies, and proving that Africa’s agricultural future is brightest when led by Africans.” For a sector long plagued by underinvestment and fragmentation, Newage’s journey offers a blueprint for turning soil into sustenance—and sustenance into sustained growth.