Newcore Gold Drilling Posts Strong Potential for Additional Mineral Resources

Newcore Gold has announced the expansion of its new discovery, Tokosea Gold Target, located at the Enchi Gold Project, after drill results from the 90,000 metre drill program underway confirmed strong potential for increasing mineral resources.

First pass Reverse Circulation drilling at the Tokosea Gold Target, intersected multiple wide zones of gold mineralization from surface. Drill results included 1.80 grams per tonne gold over 27 metres from 30 metres. In extension, this also yielded 4.13 g/t Au over 3.0 metres from 31 metres, and 1.67 g/t Au over 17.0 metres from 131 metres, including 18.17 g/t Au over 1.0 metre from 131 metres.

Tokosea is a new greenfield discovery at Enchi, which holds prospects of upside potential in resource across the 216km2 land package. The discovery is outlined on surface by a 6km long and 2-3km wide gold in soil anomaly.

While only 56 holes have been drilled to date on the Tokosea target, “the strong results highlight the possibility of a new area for potential mineral resources at Enchi”. The Tokosea drilling was completed in 2022, with results announced March 7, 2022.

Potential for Enchi to Add to Existing Deposits

From the results highlighted in the company’s press release, 12 holes tested the central structure within the anomalous area of Tokosea, stepping out from the discovery drill hole. The results obtained have extended the strike length of the drill tested portion of the central structure at Tokosea by 1-4km strike length. Additionally, mineralization intersected within both the oxides and sulphides.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore, said:

“These results are the continuation of the results we released last month, confirming and expanding one of three new discoveries at our Enchi Gold Project. These results and new discoveries confirm the potential for Enchi to host additional deposits.

“Drilling at Tokosea has successfully delineated high-grade, wide zones of mineralization near surface with drilling on the target having only tested mineralization to an average vertical depth of 75 metres. We have now defined mineralization across a strike length of four-kilometres, with only a small portion of this six-kilometre-long anomaly tested to date.” Luke Alexander

Drilling Programme Yields Impressive Results

Since 2020, the 90,000 metre discovery and resource expansion has yielded impressive results, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. The programme has extensively used both RC and diamond drilling to assess the possible extension of resource at the Enchi Gold Project.

“Enchi’s 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several large, multi-million-ounce gold deposits. We look forward to continuing our systematic approach to exploration and defining the potential of our district scale Enchi Gold Project through the drill bit.” Luke Alexander

Additional drilling is also focused on previously drilled zones that are outside of the resource area (Kojina Hill and Eradi), along with first pass drilling to test a series of kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalous zones with no prior drilling (Sewum South, Tokosea and Nkwanta).

Based on the drilling programme, all of these zones represent high priority targets based on geological, geochemical and geophysical surface work and previous trenching and drilling. For the total planned 90,000 metre drill program, assay results have now been received and released for 523 holes representing 83,064 metres.