NewGold Rises as Cal Bank Slips in Quiet Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange closed marginally lower on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, as both major indices edged down amid subdued market activity.

The GSE Composite Index dipped by 1.74 points to finish at 6,099.60, while the Financial Stocks Index fell 2.45 points to 3,060.79. Despite the slight pullback, year to date gains remain robust at 24.77 percent for the Composite and 28.56 percent for the Financial Stocks Index, underscoring the market’s underlying resilience.

Trading volumes contracted sharply, with just 114,794 shares changing hands—a steep decline from Tuesday’s 363,423 and Monday’s 853,232. Nonetheless, the total value traded rebounded to GHS 2.83 million, driven largely by activity in the NewGold ETF.

NewGold led all securities in value terms, with 5,646 units traded at GHS 458.79, up GHS 7.14 from its previous close of GHS 451.65. The ETF’s gain marked the only positive price movement of the session and reflected continued investor interest in gold‑linked instruments amid global market uncertainty.

In contrast, Cal Bank Ltd slipped GHS 0.02 to close at GHS 0.70, making it the sole decliner of the day despite trading 20,767 shares. MTN Ghana dominated volume with 67,742 shares exchanged, though its price held steady at GHS 2.60. Other key stocks—including Ecobank Ghana, GCB Bank, Guinness Ghana Breweries and Atlantic Lithium—saw limited activity and ended flat.

So far this week, market turnover has fluctuated markedly. Monday’s trading peaked at over GHS 4.44 million, tumbled to GHS 719,136.96 on Tuesday, and climbed back to GHS 2.83 million on Wednesday.

The modest dip in indices against the backdrop of low volumes suggests investors are awaiting fresh catalysts. With corporate earnings reports and potential shifts in central bank policy on the horizon, market participants will be closely watching whether the recent strength in gold‑linked assets endures and if banking sector stocks can regain momentum in the days ahead.