Newly-appointed Atlantic Lithium CEO to lead Ghana towards lithium production

“A Ghanaian project for Ghanaians” – Central Region to benefit from the creation of over 600 jobs and long-term local investment

Atlantic Lithium Limited, the lithium exploration and development company working to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, has appointed experienced lithium mine operator Keith Muller as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Atlantic Lithium’s appointment of Mr Muller signals an important step in the development of its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana’s Central Region. Mr Muller brings to the company two decades of mining experience, particularly in hard rock lithium mining and processing. It appears timely to bring on board this expertise as the company plans the construction and ongoing operation of Ewoyaa, which is on track to become Ghana’s first lithium mine. Atlantic Lithium has stated that Mr Muller’s focus as CEO will be on minimising the footprint of the proposed Ewoyaa mine, ensuring transparency across all operations with local stakeholders and generating long-lasting positive change in the region.

The Atlantic Lithium workforce is already 95% Ghanaian and the company estimates that over 600 direct jobs will be created as the mine goes into production, with additional opportunities for service providers and businesses closely associated with the mining sector.

Keith Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, commented:

“The Ewoyaa Project is particularly exciting given the positive impact it will have on the local community, whilst putting Ghana on the global stage for lithium production. We have always considered Ewoyaa as a Ghanaian project for Ghanaians and, in all our operations, prioritise the best interests of our local stakeholders. We are proud, therefore, that Ewoyaa holds the potential to enable greater opportunity and prosperity for the Central Region.

“Ghana has the opportunity to diversify into green metals, which are of growing importance globally. I look forward to working closely with our team in-country and community partners to drive Ewoyaa to become a significant source of lithium and delivering long-lasting benefits to the region and to Ghana.”

Aside from local employment opportunities, Atlantic Lithium has shown firm commitment in supporting the development of the Central Region and, to date, has donated to medical centres, sponsored community events, provided work experience opportunities for students, and enabled refurbishments and improvements to local infrastructure. Former Interim CEO Len Kolff placed a strong priority on fostering and maintaining strong communications with the local community and will remain with the company as Chief Geologist and Head of Business Development.