Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, the newly appointed Eastern Regional Minister, has assumed office after a handing over ceremony at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) in Koforidua.

Mr Seth Acheampong is the immediate past Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency who served two terms and a past Chairman of the parliamentary select committee on Defense.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the trust and confidence reposed in him by appointing him to the office of a regional minister.

He also expressed appreciation to former regional minister Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour for the warm reception accorded him and gave the assurance that he would continue from where he left off to help bring the needed development.

He appealed to the Chief Director of ERCC, Mr Samuel Donkor, Municipal District Chief Executives (MDCEs), and staff to extend to him the same cordial relationship they had with his predecessor.

Mr Darfour, after handing over the baton to his successor, thanked the MDCEs, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Heads of Departments and Agencies, the Clergy, media, and staff for their support and cooperation during his tenure.

He called on stakeholders to extend the same or even better cooperation to the newly appointed minister, he described as a friend and younger brother, to help uplift the image of the Eastern Region.

Mr Richmond Amponsah, Dean of MDCEs in the Eastern Region, on behalf of his colleagues, applauded the former minister for the cordial working relationship and the fatherly love shown to the MDCEs during his four-year stay.

He expressed optimism that the newly appointed minister would do well to bring more development to the people.