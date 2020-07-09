The newly elected Executive Committee members of the Ghana Scrabble Association (GSA) on Wednesday, July 8, called on the Director-General of the National Sports Authority to introduce themselves to the NSA.

The NSA on June 3, 2020, held online elections to elect a five-member executive committee to steer the affairs of the GSA for the next four years.

Professor Peter Twumasi the Director-General of the NSA expressed satisfaction with the electoral process especially during the pandemic and congratulated the elected executives for their success in the elections.

He advised them to work in partnership with the NSA to move the association to a professional status.

Professor Twumasi also asked them to work on a comprehensive constitution which would be a legal document to guide the association’s activities.

Mr. Haruna Adamu newly elected president expressed appreciation to the Director-General for his warm reception.

He said the new executives would work in partnership with the NSA to ensure their progress.

The newly elected officials are; Haruma Adamu – President, Mohamed Rashad – Vice President, Carlos Otoo -Treasurer, David Akpor Adjei – National Organiser, Henry Adotey Akagbor – Marketing Officer, and Christiana Ashley – Secretary-General.

