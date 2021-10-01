Newly Elected Tema MCE to enforce ‘operation clean your frontage’ campaign

Mr Yohanes Amarh Ashitey, the newly elected Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, has stated that he will religiously enforce the by-laws on the ‘operation clean your frontage’.

Mr Ashitey said this in his maiden acceptance speech after polling 28 votes representing 97 per cent of the 29 votes by the Assembly members of the TMA, to confirm him as the MCE after being nominated by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the position.

He therefore asked the Assembly members to educate their residents on the by-law and ensure that they strictly adhered to it stressing that, “the by-law of operation clean your frontage will be religiously enforced”.

He said that would form part of measures to push Tema to take its glory back, adding that, sanitation was a shared responsibility and everyone must contribute their quota to it.

He indicated that he would provide a transformation leadership to spearhead the Assembly through using innovative ways to increase TMA’s internally generated funds, which was the bedrock of development in the Metropolis.

Mr Ashitey called upon all stakeholders to join him to build Tema as he was ready to work with all in its quest to make Tema shine again.

Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister on his part, thanked all the Assembly members in the Region for working towards a one touch confirmation for the nominees in the Region.

Mr Quartey also commended all the presiding members of the various district assemblies in the Region as according to him, they had collaborated well with his outfit to ensure an incident free confirmation so far, saying this showed that democracy was about good collaboration, communication and trust.

Mr Quartey said he would hold Mr Ashitey to task for the contents in his speech stressing that, “you are supposed to be the referee not the player, be very objective and ensure that the Assembly works, don’t fight anybody’s fight for him.”

He urged him to hit the ground working by next week and ensure that discipline was restored in Tema as he recounted his childhood days in the Metropolis.