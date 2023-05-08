Newly-elected volleyball President outlines vision 

The Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) is committed to providing the best possible environment for volleyball players to reach their maximum playing potential through excellence in coaching and player development.

The association would also help young players reach their maximum potential by providing quality coaching and learning experiences in a safe, equitable and child-friendly environment.

Mr. George Tettey, the newly-elected President of the association, disclosed this in an interview with the GNA Sports in Accra on Monday to outline his vision for the association.

He said to enable all members to actively participate in a safe, effective and friendly environment, the GVA would foster the growth and development of volleyball in towns and communities by providing learning opportunities in a safe, equitable and a friendly environment.



The President said the association would promote and provide volleyball playing opportunities for individuals of all abilities and ages to enhance the sporting experience of members.



Mr. Tettey said he would seek the amendment of the constitution to align with that of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB).

He said the change would give an administrative boost to the new GVA Board and also enhance the development of the game in the country.

The association would also organize internal courses for our referees and other officiating officials to prepare them for the upcoming African Games scheduled for 2024.

“The association would also develop the game from the grassroot by building Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 to provide opportunities for them to reach their potentials,” Mr. Tettey said.

He vowed to change the face of volleyball in the country and create a national volleyball league that would replace the Greater Accra Volleyball League.

Mr. Tettey appealed to the government and other corporate bodies to support the lesser-known sports in the country.

Mr. Tettey, an Assistant Commissioner (Customs Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority and former Vice President of GVA who took over as an Interim President after the demise of Mr. Paul Atchoe, secured 27 votes from 27 delegates to become President.