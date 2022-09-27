Newly inducted engineers urged to uphold professional standards

The Institution of Engineers and Technology (IET), has inducted 37 new engineers at a ceremony in Kumasi, with a call on them to uphold professional standards in their practice as qualified engineers.

Mr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng, President of IET who administered the oath for the inductees, reminded them of the onerous responsibility that the induction placed on their shoulders as professionals.

They must always adhere to the code of ethics of the profession in their practice to maintain the high reputation of the Institution.

The inductees were made up of practitioners from various engineering fields including mechanical, automobile, aviation, marine, agricultural, civil, building/construction, amongst others.

Mr. Boateng advised them to be guided by the Engineering Regulations 2020, LI 24(10) as professionals to ensure they delivered quality work.

He said IET remained committed to building the professional capacities of members as a key strategy to promote engineering and called on new members to take keen interest in professional development.

Mr Boateng reiterated the need for members to uphold professional standards to serve as a catalyst for national development.

Professor Humphrey Danso, the Dean of faculty of Technical Education at the Akenten Appiah Minka University of Skills and Entrepreneurial Development, told the inductees to practise on Continued Professional Development (CPD) basis to gain more professional points and renew their membership.

He also asked them to promote engineering and technology practices that equipped members through the enhancement of professional development, strategic partnership and influencing policies at all levels.

Professor Danso said it was their responsibility to provide stewardship of resources at their disposal through the strengthening of institutional structures.

As part of the programme, some 166 engineering students were registered as members of IET.