Newly Posted Local Government Staff for Volta Region undergo training

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has provided new Local Government Service recruits for the Volta Region with an orientation and training workshop.

A total of 169 new hands had been shared among all assemblies in the Region, following this year’s recruitment activity to fill vacancies in the local government’s administrative structure, and the weeklong training would enable the recruits adjust into their new work environment

Mr. Steven Adzah Tettey, Regional Economic Planning Officer, told the employees at the opening of the training to master their trade and endeavor to impact well on their respective offices and communities.

He asked them to consider the Service in its national essence, commit “fully” and remain abreast with its mechanisms to affect the realization of the mandates.

Mr. Prosper Afenyo, Acting Regional Coordinating Director, also asked the recruits to imbibe technical knowledge to take on their roles effectively as technocratic bureaucrats.

He charged them to help maintain the repute of the Service and consider continuous knowledge enhancement key to relevance within the evolving working environment.

Mr. Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, Regional Head of the Department of Human Resources at the VRCC,told GNA on the sidelines that the annual recruitment helped maintain and strengthen output capabilities of the Various Assemblies.

He noted how understaffing at the various Assemblies was being addressed, and said performance was expected to grow with the new workforce.

The orientation covered the operations of the Regional Coordinating Council, legal frameworks of the Local Government Service, and the structures of the local assemblies.