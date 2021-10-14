Newly sworn-in MMDCEs urged to live moderate lifestyles

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has urged the new Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to live moderate lifestyles and be concerned about the people’s development and not their gains.

“There is a perception, whether true or false and whether we like it or not, that politicians go into the office to amass wealth,” he said and appealed to the MMDCEs to live worthy lives beyond reproach.

Dr Bin Salih said this in Wa during the swearing-in of the eight MMDCEs that had so far been confirmed by their respective Assemblies in the region.

The Minister also appealed to those coming in for the first time to learn fast and abreast themselves with the various local government laws including the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

He urged the Chief Executives to follow due process in their dealings and to work closely with their District Coordinating Directors and other Technical Officers to succeed.

“You also need to develop cordial relations with Assembly members, Traditional Authorities, community members, Non-Governmental Organizations, Religious bodies and vulnerable groups in your jurisdiction,” he urged.

Dr Bin Salih admonished the newly sworn-in MMDCEs to do well to address issues related to security, low local economic development and internally generated funds, building in unauthorized areas, illegal mining and sanitation.

His Lordship Justice Yusif A. Asibey, the Wa High Court Judge, led the eight confirmed MMDECEs to take the oath of office and allegiance.

The eight include Alhaji Tahiru Issahaku Moomin, Wa Municipal Assembly; Madam Katherine Lankono, Nadowli-Kaleo District; Mr Nalure George Gerard, Lambussie District; and Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District.

The rest are Madam Ayisha Imoro Batong, Sissala West District; Mr Fuseini Yakubu Batong, Sissala East Municipality; Mr Nero Raymond, Nandom Municipality; and Dr Ewurah Suleman Kandia, Wa East District.

Meanwhile, three of the remaining nominees namely, Mr Martin Domotier Bomba-ire, Lawra Municipality; Madam Christine Amadu Bombanye, Jirapa Municipality; and Mr Ali Bukari, Wa West District, who had been rejected by their respective Assemblies had all been re-nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo pending confirmation.