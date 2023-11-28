Newly sworn-in SWAG Executives urged to encourage professionalism among members

Mr. Albert Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has urged newly sworn Executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) to help promote professionalism among members.

He noted that the growing number of media houses in Ghana had made it complicated in curbing acts of unprofessionalism such as fake news and bias in the media industry.

The GJA President made these comments during an induction ceremony for the newly elected members of SWAG.

“There are several challenges facing Sports Journalism today, including bias and sensationalism. Some Sports Journalists are guilty of sensationalism stories, taking things out of context or showing unprovoked bias towards certain teams or athletes,” he noted.

Mr. Dwomfour entreated Sports Journalists to be factual in their reportage and not rush to bring out information without verifying its authenticity.

He also cautioned individuals who attack and abuse Sports Journalists in their line of duty.

“SWAG over the years has contributed immensely towards expanding the frontiers of the media in the country and we must commend them for that,” he said.

Mr. Dwumfour urged the Sports Writers Association of Ghana and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to rally behind the various national teams in their quest to raise the flag of Ghana high.

Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG in his address commended the outgoing executives, having served wholeheartedly for the past four years.

He said the association was keen on sharpening the skills of its members through numerous seminars and educational programs.

The renowned Sports Personality tasked the Ministry of Finance to support the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the needed funds to speed up processes ahead of the forthcoming African Games set to take place in Ghana.

“It will be embarrassing as hosts to finish the African Games with no medal to boast of”, he said.

Mr. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, a former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North urged the executives to help build SWAG as they take up the mantle from their predecessors.

The newly sworn executives were Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, President of SWAG, Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Vice President, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, General Secretary and Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, Deputy General Secretary.

The rest were Mavis Amanor, Women’s Commissioner, Owuraku Nsiah, Treasurer, Franklin Anane Gyimah, Bampoe Brenya and Tilda Elinam Acorlor as Executive Committee Members.