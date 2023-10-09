Newmike premeieres new project DREAMERS PAIN

For a young artist who values consciousness and intimacy above all else, Ghanaian rapper and singer Newmike from Ningo-Prampram a suburb of Tema, has shown so much ambition in recent years.

He had touched his small but devoted fan base with carefully crafted songs that embrace life’s quiet moments. https://t.co/9kKNAsKOGD

His debut EP “DreamersPain” is only the beginning of his Journey. Newmike finds peace in the rare moments of solitude. Dreamers Pain was inspired by a solo trip away from family to pursue music.

Away from his hectic life, He was able to let his guard down and embrace his pain and imperfections. “Dreamers pain” project serves as a reminder that a true dreamer must learn to accept and love himself through his darkest moments.