Newmont Africa-Akyem Mine supports 38th Farmers Day Celebration

The Newmont Africa-Akyem Mine has presented farming equipment and assorted products worth more than GHS 200,000.00 to the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and the Birim North District Assembly to promote the 38th Farmers Day Celebration.

The donation, part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative, was intended to inspire farmers to remain committed to their field of work.

Large buckets, motor tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, and various agriculture supplies were among the items provided.

Mr Samuel Agyei-Ofosu, Newmont Africa’s Acting Social Responsibility Manager, presented the items and stated that the company remained a critical partner in the development and economic aspirations of the Eastern Region, as well as the Birim North District and other adjoining communities, thus the donation.

He stated that as a corporation, they would continue to play a critical role in anchoring the local economy in these districts through programmes that would support farmers’ meticulous work.

He said the annual commemoration of National Farmers’ Day was in accordance with Newmont’s objective of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining, and the Newmont Akyem Mine remained an important partner in that.

Mr Agyei-Ofosu reaffirmed that the company’s commitment to social development and community collaboration was a priority that must be met.

“Newmont Africa continues to support our regional efforts in agriculture. Through your generous support, we can demonstrate the nation’s appreciation to our hardworking farmers,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Regional Minister, Mr John Donkor, the Regional Coordinating Director, expressed immense appreciation to Newmont Africa and assured the company that the items would be used for its rightful purpose.

He advised farmers, especially the youth, to delve into farming so they could create employment for themselves and others in the region.

He promised that the company would continue to thrive in creating more value for development projects to improve the standard of living for everyone, particularly farmers and residents.

