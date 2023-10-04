Newmont Africa is Overall Best Organisation in HR Practices

Newmont Africa won six coveted corporate awards at the esteemed biennial HR Focus Awards, held last week. The gold mining industry leader was named the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of Human Resources management.

The company also won awards across other categories, including the Best HR Management in Mining, Best Organisation n Inclusion and Diversity, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, and Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits. This is the second time in a row that Newmont Africa has been adjudged Best Organisation in Inclusion and Diversity, Best Organisation in Learning and Development Practice, and Overall Best Organisation in HR Practices.

In one of the highlights of the awards ceremony, Awo Quaison-Sackey, Newmont Africa’s immediate past Vice President for Human Resources, was recognized as HR Practitioner of the Year for her excellent delivery of innovative human resource management practice and dedication to impactful change.

Hosted at the Accra International Conference Center on the theme, “The HR Mandate, Building Resilient People and Businesses,” the HR Focus Awards identifies, recognizes, and honours organizations that have harnessed a tradition of best practices in Human Resource Management.

Reflecting on Newmont Africa’s achievements, David Thornton, Newmont Africa’s Managing Director, mentioned that the awards recognise Newmont’s drive for inclusion, and its commitment to creating a work environment where everyone is supported to grow, develop, and contribute meaningfully to the business and industry. “These awards reinforce our relentless dedication to promoting an inclusive and empowering work environment where our workforce can develop themselves and contribute to achieving our goals,” he stated.

“We are immensely proud of our HR team, especially Awo Quaison-Sackey, who has shown extraordinary leadership in our journey towards HR excellence,” Mr. Thornton added.