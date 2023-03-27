Newmont Ahafo North Project earmarks $14 million for resettlement packages

The Newmont Ahafo North Project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has earmarked about US$14 million for resettlement packages.

Mr Joseph Danso, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations of the Project said it covers five major towns; Yamfo, Terchire, Adrobaa, Susuanso, and Afrisipakrom and expected to resettle about 250 households.

The project would also spend US$1million for cash compensation with 700 structures identified to receive the compensation.

Interacting with some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) on Monday in Sunyani, Mr Danso expressed regret over the speculative activities on the Mine’s concessions, which delayed the Project’s progress.

With support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, about eight members of the JBA, led by Sulemana Mustapha, its President, are undertaking a two-day visit to get themselves abreast of the Ahafo North Project to report accurately on its activities.

Mr Danso explained that the Project would further resettle or relocate local businesses, citing that it had identified eight poultry farms for their complete relocation.

Mr Danso said though it was unlawful for the Project to pay compensation for speculative structures and activities, it had paid US$45 million as a form of relief to owners of the about 8,000 speculative structures on the mine’s concession.

He said the Project had paid GhC186.2 million as crop compensation to some affected farmers within the enclave.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communication and External Affairs Manager, Newmont Ahafo South Mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project, said the project had the potential to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.

He said the Environmental Protection Agency had already granted permit for construction work to begin, which had a lifespan of about 13 years.