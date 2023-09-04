Newmont Ahafo North Project to Produce 270,000-325,000 Ounces of Gold Annually

Newmont Gold Limited (NGGL) is set to begin actual mining operations in the Ahafo North project concessional area, which spans approximately 10,000 acres of land across five communities in the Tano North Municipality of Ghana.

During a recent media workshop held at Abesim near Sunyani, Mr. Joseph Danso, Senior Manager of External Relations for the Newmont Ahafo North project, provided valuable insights into the project.

He revealed that mining operations were scheduled to begin by the end of 2024, with an expected annual gold output ranging from 270,000 to 325,000 ounces.

Mr. Danso also emphasized the significant progress being made on major construction works. The team is diligently working towards completing the plant site, thermal facilities, and other essential infrastructure within the coming year.

Addressing environmental concerns, Mr. Danso underscored the project’s commitment to monitoring and managing potential impacts.

Mr. Samuel Osei, Communications and External Relations Manager of Newmont Ahafo South and North, shared additional details about the project’s positive impact on employment. During the construction phase alone, it is estimated that approximately 1,800 jobs will be created. Once operational, the Ahafo North project will provide 550 direct jobs.

Notably, Newmont has committed to recruiting up to 53 percent of its workforce from the immediate host communities as part of an employment agreement.

Mr. Osei also highlighted Newmont’s dedication to supporting local businesses and fostering economic growth within the communities. Initiatives like the Enhanced Local Procurement Programme (ELPP) and various local content opportunities are being implemented to enhance the capacity of local businesses and create employment opportunities.

Furthermore, Newmont is investing in skills development programs for locals, including training for construction workers, apprenticeships, and soft skills training. This commitment ensures that the communities surrounding the project will benefit from sustainable development and long-term prosperity.

In conclusion, Mr. Osei emphasized that the completion of the Ahafo North project will not only contribute significantly to Ghana’s revenue generation through taxes, royalties, fees, and community development but also underscore Newmont’s commitment to responsible and sustainable mining practices.

The company’s dedication to creating lasting value for both themselves and the surrounding communities is a testament to their vision for a prosperous future.