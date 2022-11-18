Newmont Ahafo sympathises with deceased and injured families

The Newmont Ahafo Mines is saddened by the turn of events that resulted from the unrest at Kenyasi Number Two in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, one of its host mining communities.

The mining firm is, therefore, sympathizing with the families and friends of the deceased and those injured through the unrest.

This was in a statement signed and issued by Mr David Ebo Johnson, Director, Communications and External Relations, Newmont Ahafo Mines, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

It said there were confirmed reports of a shooting incident between uniformed Police officers and some residents of Kenyasi Number Two, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the statement “the circumstances surrounding the shooting is unclear, as there are conflicting accounts”, but it added one community resident was killed during the incident, while four others were injured and receiving treatment.

The statement further said, following the incident, a group of people attacked the residential facilities of Newmont’s Ahafo South Mine, putting the lives of employees and their families at risk, amidst looting and vandalizing of properties.

It indicated “the relevant regulatory authorities have been notified of the incident, and Newmont is cooperating with the Police with their investigations”, adding that the company was also working closely with security personnel who have been deployed to the scene to keep the situation under control.