Newmont Akyem Mine Advances Education in Birim North District

Newmont’s Akyem Mine has marked another milestone in its longstanding commitment to the socioeconomic development of the Birim North District by donating essential educational supplies to local schools.

The initiative saw the presentation of three boxes of textbooks in Science, Math, and English, 450 school bags, 110 novels, and 14 boxes of notepads to several institutions, including the Yayaaso D/A Model School, New Abirem Afosu Senior High School, and the Abohema Methodist School situated in a nearby community.

Senior Manager of Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Akyem, Derek Boateng, underscored the significance of the donation by stressing the company’s role as a key stakeholder in the district.

“We are committed to investing in education to improve the human capital within the mine host communities,” Boateng stated, adding that the donation is aimed at empowering students and enhancing their learning experience.

This support forms part of a broader decade-long effort by Newmont to uplift education in the district. As of 2024, the company’s foundation has awarded more than 6,000 educational scholarships, enabling beneficiaries to pursue studies in fields ranging from mining engineering to health and social sciences.

In addition to scholarships, Newmont has established a vocational institute that offers free training in skills such as welding, electrical work, plumbing, masonry, and building construction, thereby providing over 300 youth with valuable technical expertise.

The donation not only bolsters immediate academic needs but also reinforces a vision where corporate responsibility extends into transformative educational development.

By channeling resources to enhance learning environments and support vocational training, Newmont’s initiatives serve as a testament to the role industry can play in fostering sustainable community growth. Such efforts contribute to the broader objective of developing a skilled workforce while promoting cultural, educational, and economic resilience within the host communities.