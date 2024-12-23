Newmont Akyem Mine Supports Local Cultural Festivities with Donations to Host Communities

As part of its ongoing community development efforts and commitment to preserving cultural heritage, Newmont’s Akyem Mine has donated an assortment of traditional items to support the cultural festivities in its host communities.

The donation was aimed at enhancing the celebration of the local Akwasidae festival in the Hweakwae, Amanfrom, and Mamanso communities.

This initiative reflects Newmont’s dedication to promoting and preserving the cultural traditions of its host communities, while also fostering unity, social cohesion, and sustainable economic development. “Our communities hold their cultures and heritage in high esteem, and that makes it a key component of our relationship. We will continue to support initiatives that protect our communities, their people, and traditions,” said Derek Boateng, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont.

The company’s cultural heritage protocol is an integral part of its development strategy, outlining the minimum requirements for the identification, protection, and management of cultural heritage within the host communities. This ensures the safeguarding of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage values.

Cultural heritage sites often carry significant historical, spiritual, and social meaning for local communities. By protecting these sites, Newmont demonstrates its respect for the traditions and values of the people in the areas where it operates.

Newmont regularly collaborates with traditional leaders and community members to review and protect cultural heritage sites. This includes the identification and management of twenty-six physical cultural heritage assets recognized by the local communities. In the past, Newmont has worked alongside community leaders to relocate cultural heritage sites such as the Yayaaso Royal Cemetery, the Akwasi Akwasi shrine, and the Hweakwae Samamuru shrine.

By prioritizing the protection of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage, Newmont is not only contributing to the well-being of its host communities but also ensuring that its operations remain responsible and sustainable, creating long-term mutual benefits.