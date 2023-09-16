Newmont Akyem Mines calls on Kotokuhene

An eight (8) member delegation from Newmont Gold Company stormed the Royal Palace of Kotokuhene Okumahene Oseadeeyo Dr. Frimpong Manso IV to exchange pleasantries with the King on Thursday 14th September 2023.

The delegation which was led by Mr. Charles Bissue, the General Manager for the Newmont Akyem Mines, included Derrick Boateng Senior Sustainability and External Affairs Relationship Manager, Agyeman Okyere, Acting Manager Akyem Mines, Eric Attakora Boateng, Head Security Manager, Samuel Ofosu Agyei, Social Responsibility Manager, Evans Kafui, Community Relations Manager, Emmanuel Ansah Agyei, Community Relations Manager and Rosemond Agovor, Media Officer.

Mr. Derrick Boateng, who addressed the King and his court, was elated by the news of the Central Government’s recognition of the status of the King. Brimming with smiles, the Senior External Affairs and Relationship Manager read a congratulatory message on behalf of Newmont Africa:

“…we deem it necessary as customs and courtesy demands to come and congratulate Okumahene Oseadeeyo Dr Frimpong Manso. The Akyem Kotoku Paramountcy has been an important partner to the successful operation of the Newmont Africa Akyem Mine from the exploration stage to date and we see this collaboration continuing into the future. We sincerely appreciate the cordial relationship that has existed between the Paramountcy, the traditional leaders and the host communities and the company. And this is essential for the sustainability of Newmont’s operation and development of the host community”.

On the plane of transparency Mr. Boateng assured the King: “With your permission we would like to agree on a date to meet with you and provide extensive update on Newmont Akyem mines’ operations, the Newmont Akyem Development Foundation and ongoing foundation redirection strategy”.

The King of Kotoku on his part said among others: “The important thing is that the Paramountcy and Newmont have got to decide to relate with each other with honesty. That honesty hasn’t been there. I have a sense that we have to find a new pathway and have some friendship”.

Though the King was receptive and relaxed and spoke in a soft tone, the coded message he delivered hints of the immensity of a strained relationship that has existed between him and Newmont over the past few years.

The good people of Kotoku humbly await the development projects the King would be able to undertake in their state as he sets forth to partner the leadership of Newmont Akyem to realize his dreams of relieving his people from the burdens of underdevelopment, unemployment and the likes.

Source: Barima Nana Arkoh- Frempong Oware