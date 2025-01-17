Newmont Awards Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering at UMaT to Victoria Agyekumwaa

Newmont has reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence and gender inclusion by presenting the 2024 Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering award to Victoria Agyekumwaa at the George Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa.

The award was announced during UMaT’s graduation ceremony in November 2024, where Victoria stood out as an exceptional performer, graduating with First Class Honours and achieving an impressive Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 86.34.

This prestigious award, which Newmont has been presenting annually, includes a cash prize equivalent to $1,000 in cedis, a laptop computer, and a national service opportunity at Newmont. The award not only recognizes Victoria’s academic prowess but also offers her a valuable platform to gain hands-on experience in the mining sector, positioning her for a successful career.

The Best Female Graduating Student in Mining Engineering award is part of Newmont’s Global University Strategy, a groundbreaking initiative launched in 2019 to foster inclusion and diversity within the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, with a particular focus on the mining industry. By honoring outstanding female graduates, Newmont seeks to inspire more women to pursue careers in mining, thereby addressing the persistent gender gap in STEM.

Georgina Bartels, Newmont’s Regional Manager for Organizational Effectiveness in Ghana, emphasized the company’s commitment to inclusion, saying, “Inclusion is one of our core values at Newmont. We are dedicated to supporting and empowering women, especially in STEM, by creating opportunities that help bridge the gender gap and build a more inclusive and innovative mining industry.”

Beyond academic recognition, Newmont’s Global University Strategy offers internship and graduate programs designed to equip students with essential skills and industry knowledge. These programs are integral in enhancing the employability of students and fresh graduates, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled professionals for the mining industry.

Newmont’s dedication to nurturing young talent underscores its broader vision of creating a sustainable and inclusive future for the mining sector. Through initiatives like this award, the company not only celebrates individual achievement but also demonstrates how corporate responsibility can play a pivotal role in promoting diversity, inclusion, and academic excellence. Victoria’s remarkable accomplishments serve as an inspiration to young women, showing that barriers can be broken and success can be achieved even in traditionally male-dominated industries.