Newmont Boosts Security in Ahafo Region with Military Forward Operating Bases

Newmont has handed over two newly constructed and furnished military Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in Sankore and Kenyase in the Ahafo Region.

The bases, funded by Newmont at a cost of GHS 10.7 million, were built to improve emergency response times and combat rising security challenges in the region, which was previously part of the erstwhile Brong Ahafo region.

Until now, the security services and residents relied on military support from Sunyani in the neighbouring Bono Region, which often increased the response time during crises. The new bases are strategically located to allow for quicker deployments, ensuring better protection for communities and businesses within the Ahafo region.



The project involved collaboration between Newmont, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, and other stakeholders. Beyond improving security, the construction of the bases created jobs for over 200 local residents, many of whom were hired through local contractors.

This effort provided temporary employment and strengthened local businesses, making the project a blend of economic and social impact. The bases will enable the Ghana Armed Forces to carry out operations such as patrols and reconnaissance to prevent external threats while serving as logistical hubs for efficient coordination.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the bases to the State, General Manager of Newmont’s Ahafo South Mine, Alex Kofi Annin stated: ‘The absence of established military forward operating bases in the Ahafo Region has long posed a challenge, necessitating reliance on the military contingent stationed in Sunyani in the Bono Region. This reliance has often resulted in delayed response times, hindering the effective functioning of our security services during emergencies and crises. By funding the construction of these bases in Kenyase and Sankore, Newmont has committed to ensuring safer communities.’

Key stakeholders have praised Newmont’s role in addressing this pressing need and setting an example of how public-private partnerships can drive community safety and development.

The handing-over ceremony in Kenyase brought together key figures, including military commanders, regional leaders, and traditional authorities, who expressed optimism about the role the facilities will play in ensuring safety and peace in the region. The Ghana Armed Forces is now equipped to respond promptly to emergencies and deter criminal activities, fostering a sense of security for residents.

For Newmont, the project reflects its commitment to improving lives and contributing to the development of the areas where it operates. The Sankore and Kenyase bases are more than just military installations; they are a promise of security, stability, and a brighter future for the people of Ahafo.