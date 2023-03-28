Newmont earmarks 14 million dollars for resettlement packages

Newmont Ahafo North Project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has earmarked about GHC14 million for resettlement packages, Mr Joseph Danso, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations of the project has said.

The project which covers five major towns, including Yamfo, Terchire, Adrobaa, Susuanso, and Afrisipakrom is expected to re-ssetle about 250 households.

Mr Danso said they would also spend $1million for cash compensation and 700 structures had so far been identified to receive cash compensation.

Interacting with some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) in Sunyani he said the project would also re-settle or relocate local businesses, after identifying them with a total relocation of eight poultry farms.

With support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, about eight members of the JBA led by its President Sulemana Mustapha are undertaking a two-day visit to get themselves abreast with the Ahafo North project to report accurately on the activities of the mine.

He expressed regret about speculative activities on the mine’s concessions which slowed down the project and said though it was unlawful for the project to pay compensation for speculative structures and activities, the project set-aside and paid $45 million as a form of relief to owners of the about 8,000 speculative structures put on the mind’s concession.

Mr Danso said so far, the project had paid GHC186.2 million as crop compensation to some affected farmers within the mine’s enclave.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communication and External Relations Manager, Newmont Ahafo South mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project, said the Ahafo North project had the potential to produce between 275, 000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.

He said the Environmental Protection Agency had already granted permit for construction work to begin on the project with a lifespan of about 13 years.