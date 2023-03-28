Newmont earmarks US$14 million for resettlement packages

Newmont Ahafo North Project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has earmarked about US$14 million for resetlement packages, Mr Joseph Danso, the Senior Manager, Sustainability and External Relations of the project, has said.

The project, which covers five major towns, including Yamfo, Terchire, Adrobaa, Susuanso, and Afrisipakrom, is expected to ressetle about 250 households.

Mr Danso explained the project would also spend one million US dollars for cash compensation, saying 700 structures had so far been identified to receive cash compensation.

He was interacting with some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) in Sunyani on Monday.

With support from the Ghana Chamber of Mines, about eight members of the JBA led by its President Sulemana Mustapha are undertaking a two-day visit to get themselves abreast with the Ahafo North project to report accurately on the activities of the mine.

Mr Danso explained that the project would further resettle or relocate local businesses, saying it had identified and would ensure total relocationof eight poultry farms.

He expressed regret about speculative activities on the mine’s concessions which slowed down the project.

He said though it was unlawful for the project to pay compensation for speculative structures and activities, the project set-aside and paid GHC45 million as a form of relief to owners of the about 8,000 speculative structures put on the mind’s concession.

Mr Danso said so far, the project had paid GHC186.2 million as crop compensation to some affected farmers within the mine’s enclave.

Mr Samuel Osei, the Communication and External Relations Manager, Newmont Ahafo South mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project, said the Ahafo North project had the potential to produce between 275, 000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.

He said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had already granted permit for construction work to begin on the project which had a lifespan of about 13 years.