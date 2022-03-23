Newmont Emerges Top Gold Mining Firm in Ghana with Lowest Cost in 2021

Newmont Corporation, a major mining firm in Ghana, emerged as the gold producer in Ghana with the lowest cost in full-year 2021, among a sample of mining companies operating in Ghana, according to a research conducted by the Vaultz Research.

The four gold mining companies were chosen on the basis of their vast portfolio of assets across the world, measured by total gold throughput for the calendar year 2021. The Ranking used companies’ all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) metric which is a globally accepted benchmark of a mine’s operating efficiency. These figures were compiled based on the companies’ 2021 full-year report.

Newmont Corporation, which operates the Ahafo mine in Ghana, produced a total of 5.97 million ounces of gold across all its mines, up from 5.91 million ounces of gold in 2020, representing a 1 percent increase from the prior year’s output. The company’s all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) for 2021 was $1,062 per ounce, up from $1,045 per ounce in 2020, reflecting a 1.63 per cent increase…. READ MORE