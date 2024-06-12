Newmont Ghana Bolsters Security with Pickup Donations to Ahafo Army

In a strategic move to enhance security and promote peace in the Ahafo region of Ghana, Newmont Ghana has donated three pickups to the Ahafo Army.

The donation underscores Newmont’s commitment to supporting the region’s safety and well-being, aligning with its long-standing efforts to contribute positively to the local community.

The Ahafo Regional Minister, Hon. George Yaw Boakye, commended Newmont Ghana for its consistent efforts in maintaining peace since 2017. He highlighted the government’s dedication to ensuring the region’s security and recognized Newmont’s significant role in achieving this goal. The company’s support extends beyond donations, with ongoing projects aimed at enhancing security infrastructure in the region. This includes the construction of a divisional police command at Duayaw Nkwanta and the expansion of the Goaso police station cells.

Ing. Alex Kofi Annin, the Newmont Ahafo South Mines manager, emphasized the company’s comprehensive support for the security services. In addition to material provisions such as fuel and food, Newmont is actively involved in addressing the accommodation needs of the Ahafo Army. Collaborating with the Regional Coordinating Council, Newmont aims to facilitate the establishment of permanent residences for the soldiers, ensuring they can perform their duties effectively.

Brigadier Commander Michael Opoku expressed gratitude to Newmont Ghana for the donation of the three pickups, noting their critical role in ensuring comprehensive security coverage across the Ahafo region. However, he also highlighted a pressing challenge faced by the security forces—the lack of adequate accommodation. This shortage hampers the smooth functioning of their operations and underscores the need for urgent collective action to address this issue.

The collaboration between Newmont Ghana, the government, and the security forces exemplifies the power of collective action in fostering peace and security. As the Ahafo region continues to progress, the concerted efforts of all stakeholders will be crucial in paving the way for a brighter, safer future.

With Newmont Ghana’s steadfast support and the dedication of the Ahafo Army, the path towards lasting peace in the region looks promising.