Newmont Ghana Mines Honored for Leading Decarbonization Efforts

Newmont’s Ahafo South and Akyem mines in Ghana have been recognized for their exemplary efforts in decarbonization, receiving accolades from KalTire for the third consecutive year.

The KalTire Maple Programme commended Ahafo South for saving 333 tons of CO2 equivalent through tire retreading, while Akyem Mine was acknowledged for saving 170 tons of CO2 equivalent in 2023.

Aligned with Newmont’s corporate strategy, which integrates energy efficiency and climate goals, the mines aim for zero carbon emissions by 2050. Ahafo South has implemented various projects annually to meet these commitments, resulting in significant savings in CO2 equivalent. In 2022, Ahafo South and Akyem saved 121 tons and 60 tons of CO2 equivalent, respectively. In 2021, Ahafo South saved 110 tons of CO2 equivalent.

Recognizing the substantial risks of climate change to future mining operations, Newmont has prioritized managing climate-related risks to its operations, communities, and society. The company’s recent climate report outlines its approach to managing climate impact through scenario planning and risk analysis, including considerations for inflation and geopolitical factors. Newmont has also established an Energy and Decarbonization program, incorporating emission reduction targets into its capital investment and business planning processes.

Newmont’s commitment to sustainable and responsible environmental management has been acknowledged by the Ghana Chamber of Mines, with Akyem and Ahafo South mines receiving the Best Green Mine award in 2023 and 2022, respectively. Additionally, Newmont’s strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc., announced in 2021, aims to revolutionize the mining industry through the development and deployment of electric and autonomous mining equipment, further demonstrating its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of mining.