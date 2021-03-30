

Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (NGGL) has refurbished and equipped the Sunyani School Children Library with computers and reliable internet.

Mr Ofosu Frimpong, the Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA), said the renovation of the learning centre was in line with a project GLA and the mining company were implementing.

Dubbed “Gold for Gold Project,” the initiative aims to instil the habit of reading in school children to encourage them to build positive reading habits.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mr Frimpong said the project would help improve the literacy rate among the youth in the Municipality.

As part of the project, the GLA organized a training workshop to equip selected basic school teachers in the Municipality to promote Literacy and life-long learning.

“The workshop seeks to encourage life-long learning by reigniting Ghana’s passion for literacy and connecting all citizens in Sunyani Municipality to high-quality knowledge resources,” he said.

Mr Frimpong urged teachers to promote reading in their respective schools to help eradicate basic learning challenges confronting school children.

The GLA, he added, has declared 2021 as the year of literacy on the theme: “Eradicating Learning poverty through public Library services.”

He urged students and pupils to take advantage of the literacy interventions to develop themselves.