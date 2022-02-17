Newmont Ghana supports KNUST with Computers and Accessories

Newmont Ghana has donated 45 laptops and 15 tablets to the College of Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to support teaching and learning in the University.

This donation forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) that Newmont signed with the University to collaborate in influencing the curriculum and help train the next generation of engineering professionals for the industry.

Presenting the items on behalf of the mining company to the College, Daniel Egya-Mensah, the General Manager of Newmont Ghana’s Akyem Mine noted that ‘the company’s partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology flows from Newmont’s Global University Strategy, with the objectives of creating a robust leadership pipeline to meet future needs of the business, attracting and retaining best talents within the next generation workforce, sustaining meaningful relationships with the educational community, among others.

Mr. Egya-Mensah also indicated that Newmont Ghana donated the items after careful review of the needs of the College and with the aim of facilitating and improving the interface between the students and lecturers. Within the context of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is our expectation that these devices will help bridge the gap created by the Covid-19 pandemic and enable students and lecturers to interact in a seamless fashion”, he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the College, Prof. Ellis Owusu Dabo, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, said “we believe these devices will go a long way to support the learning of our engineering students and equip them for the everchanging world of work.”

In 2019, Newmont Ghana signed an MoU with KNUST, as part of efforts to strengthen educational systems, build capacity in the future workforce, promote inclusion and diversity, and the growth of the mining industry in the country.

The MoU is part of a wider collaboration between the two parties to promote mutual interest within the education of students and for the Ghanaian mining industry.

Over the past three years, Newmont Ghana has had various initiatives to achieve the objectives of the partnership including a career fair and guidance sessions for students, alumni coaching and mentorship sessions as well as exchange programmes for lecturers, internship and national service placements for students at Newmont’s mine sites in Ghana.

In line with Newmont’s Global University Strategy and National Corporate Responsibility Strategy, the company continues to collaborate and support institutions of higher education to provide the requisite technical training and opportunities for the youth within and beyond the mining industry.

About Newmont Africa

Newmont Africa is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business. It has two gold mining operations in Ghana: The Ahafo Mine located in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine located in the Eastern Region. Commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem in 2013.

The Company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors. Its Ahafo mine was named Mining Company of the Year in 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organization for 2018, while the Akyem mine was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for 2015 and 2016. The Company also has greenfield exploration activities in Ethiopia.