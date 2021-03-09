Newmont Ghana’s Women and Allies Network has donated protective wear and sanitary supplies to three schools near the company’s Akyem mine to support COVID-19 relief efforts in its host communities.

The beneficiary schools – Ntronang Presby School, Afosu D.A. School and Mamanso Presby School – received nose masks, paper towels, gallons of handwashing soap and “Veronica” buckets.

Making the donation, the Senior Manager of Sustainability and External Relations at the Akyem Mine, Mr. Derek Boateng, reiterated that the health and safety of people in the host communities is a priority for Newmont Ghana.

“As Ghana continues to implement measures to control the spread of the virus and reduce its impact, we are committed to actively supporting schools, local government, medical institutions and other stakeholders by directly addressing the health challenges in our communities,” Mr. Boateng said.

With the recent reopening of schools, Newmont Ghana said it recognizes the importance of providing learning institutions with relief items to help students and teachers to resume studies safely.

Against this backdrop, Newmont’s Women and Allies Network took the initiative of raising funds towards the purchase of safety and sanitary supplies for schools in its host communities.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, Birim North’s District Director of Education, Mrs. Rosemond Antwi, thanked the Women and Allies Network for the supplies and expressed the belief that they would significantly contribute to ensuring safe behaviours in the community schools and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Women and Allies Network is a Business Resource Group that empowers women within Newmont and its host communities by providing them with developmental opportunities through education and advocacy. The group has previously donated medical supplies and equipment to nursing and expectant mothers at the Adausena Maternity Centre and New Abirem Government Hospital, and supported the Ntronang Presby School with books and computers through its Read to Inspire project.

Beyond these efforts, when most educational institutions across the country closed down as a precaution against COVID-19, Newmont drew from Africa’s allocation of its $20 million global fund to help Junior High School (JHS) students in its Akyem host communities to continue their academics through a weekly community radio school.

As the country continues to navigate the impacts of COVID-19, the company said it will direct its resources towards addressing the greatest needs in its communities in partnership with the government, public health institutions and other organisations.