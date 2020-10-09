The Newmont Ghana’s- Akyem Mines in partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Ghana COCOBOD would soon start work on a 41- kilometer road network from Nkawkaw to New Abirem in the Birim North district of the Eastern Region.

The project that was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forms part of efforts to promote infrastructural development in the Newmont Akyem mine host communities and surrounding areas.

The project, awarded to Volta Impex, a Ghanaian contractor, was expected to be completed in 18 months to ensure easy movement of goods and services.

At a sod-cutting ceremony for the road construction project, President Akufo- Addo lauded Newmont for its contributions to the development of infrastructure and for uplifting the living standards of its host communities and promised to speed up all necessary processes to ensure the success calling for another chance to do more for the development of the country.

Mr. Francois Hardy, Newmont Africa’s Regional Senior Vice President, said the Director of Ghana would invest US$15 million to construct 16-kilometers of the road, while the Government and COCOBOD would fund the rest of the project.

“As a company, our aim is to leave our operational areas better than we found them in ways that matter and we believe that the best approach to sustainable development is through partnerships,” he added.

“This project aligns with our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining, which is our driving force as we strive to catalyze socio-economic growth in our host communities, “he said.

Mr. Hardy also mentioned that the project complemented other Akyem community road improvement projects Newmont Ghana had previously completed, including; rehabilitating of a 2.3 kilometre stretch of road from the Mine to Adausena, and the 2.9 kilometre road from New Abirem to the Akyem Mines.

He said the company was also currently collaborating with the Ghana Highways Authority to maintain and construct a 5-kilometre road within the Akyem host communities at a cost of US$1.2 million and Newmont Ghana was also constructing four kilometres of key roads in its Ahafo South communities, where its other mine was located.

He gave the assurance that the Ghana Highways Authority would provide technical supervision for the road project and a joint Governance Team consisting of Newmont Ghana, COCOBOD and Ghana Highway Authority representatives would be responsible for managing the project.

Giving the history of Newmont Ghana, he said, ”Newmont Ghana is the country’s leading gold producer that operates in two communities which were: the Ahafo Mines in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mines in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region”.

The Newmont Ghana Company is a subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, the world’s leading gold business started commercial production at Ahafo began in 2006 and at Akyem, in 2013.

The Company currently employs over 5,500 employees and contractors which the Ahafo Mines was named the Mining Company of the Year, 2016 and Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organization for 2018, while the Akyem mines was adjudged the Best Company in Ghana for the year 2015 and 2016.

The Deputy COCOBOD Chief Executive, Mr. Emmanuel Agyemang Dwomoh, said the Cocoa Roads Rehabilitation Programme had contributed significantly in improving the road network in the country to open it up for economic activities.