Newmont Highlights ESG Practices at 2024 West Africa Mining Conference

At the 2024 West Africa Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition in Accra, Newmont showcased its leadership in responsible mining, emphasizing its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

These principles are integrated into Newmont’s operations, aligning with the belief of over 90% of CEOs, as per a Forbes survey, that sustainability is crucial for business success.

Newmont’s dedication to sustainability has earned it a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 16 consecutive years, placing it in the top 10% of the world’s largest 2,500 companies for sustainability practices. Additionally, Newmont has been recognized as a sector leader for eight years running.

During the conference, Ms. Charlotte Tay Senyo, Senior Manager for Sustainability Projects at Newmont Africa, highlighted the company’s approach to ESG, emphasizing partnerships with stakeholders, host communities, and regulators to ensure mutual value creation. Albert Ainoo, Regional Director for Environmental Affairs at Newmont Ghana, discussed the company’s strategies for environmental management and water stewardship, including waste management practices and water treatment procedures.

Newmont is also committed to combating climate change and has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050. To achieve this, the company has committed $500 million to climate initiatives and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Collaboration with Caterpillar to develop battery-powered mining trucks is part of Newmont’s efforts to reduce emissions further.

Overall, Newmont’s focus on ESG is not just a business strategy but a core aspect of its operations, ensuring that it can protect people, support communities, and safeguard the environment while remaining successful and profitable.