Newmont honours Ghana’s farmers at the 39th Farmers’ Day celebration

John Atta Fintim is a 37-year-old farmer in Adrobaa, a community in the Tano North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region. He is renowned for his diligence in producing coffee, cocoa, vegetables, tubers, and plantains in the community, which supports her immediate family and relations.

At the 39th Farmers’ Day ceremony, Atta was recognized as the Best Farmer of the Year in the Municipality. Like many of his peers in the communities, Atta’s determination and commitment to sustainable agricultural practices is assuring amidst the impact of climate change on the output of farmers.

For close to four decades, Ghana has recognized its farmers and fisherfolks for working tirelessly to fuel the country’s sustenance and socio-economic development. Grinding from dawn till dusk, they have taken care of our lands, reared livestock, supplied food and ultimately secured the agriculture value chain in the country.

It comes as no surprise when the private sector demonstrates its support to government during these celebrations and here in the Eastern, Ahafo and Bono Regions, the story is no different. Since it started commercial production in its operations in Ghana, Newmont has consistently contributed to the annual National Farmers Day celebrations within its host communities as part of contributions to sustainable local communities.

This year, Newmont donated assorted items worth six hundred and twenty-nine thousand, two hundred and thirty-four Ghana cedis (GH₵ 629,234) to 11 districts and municipalities in its host communities.

Its Ahafo operations supported the Asutifi North & South Districts, Tano North & South Municipalities, Asunafo North & South Municipalities, and the Sunyani Municipality in the Ahafo Region, while its Akyem operations celebrated farmers in the Birim North District, Atiwa East District, and the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council in the Eastern Region.

The items, which were presented to the best performing farmers, included farm inputs, agricultural equipment, tricycles, motorcycles, bicycles, agricultural chemicals, corn mills, pumping machines, wax prints, appliances among others.

Over the years, Newmont has instituted agricultural interventions to support farmers in its host communities. In the Birim North District, Newmont’s Akyem operation has been collaborating with the local farmers to implement the Agric Improvement Project. The voluntary project was initiated to support the livelihood of farmers and ensure food security in the communities.

Through its Local Economic Diversification Support (LEDS), Newmont also established a Processing and Service Centre in Asutifi to add value to ginger and chili pepper produced by the out-growers in the host communities and help reduce post-harvest losses.

These interventions reaffirm the company’s dedication to local economic development through transparent stakeholder engagement and sustainable community development initiatives. Newmont’s support is an indication of how responsible mining can foster thriving and sustainable communities.

Celebrating the hardworking and productive farmers and fisherfolk who continue to nourish Ghana’s families and industry is not just a responsibility to all, it is also a privilege.