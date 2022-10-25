Newmont is Leading Mining Company – Ghana Club 100

Newmont’s Ahafo mine was adjudged second-best company in Ghana, while the Akyem mine ranked ninth on the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre’s Ghana Club100 listings.

Accra, 25th October 2022 – Newmont, this year, stood out as the most outstanding mining company on this year’s Ghana Club 100 listings. Newmont’s Ahafo mine was adjudged second-best company in Ghana with the Akyem mine ranking as ninth best company at the 19th Ghana Club 100 Awards organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

These recognitions position Newmont as the only mining company with two of its operations among the top 10 companies in Ghana.

For outstanding business performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Akyem mine was also named Best CSR Company for 2021. Speaking on these awards, Newmont Africa’s Regional Vice President, David Thornton said “Mining is a critical contributor to Ghana’s development and these awards are a testament to the value responsible mining brings to the Ghanaian economy”.

He also noted that “Newmont Africa’s performance underscores the company’s resilience in a challenging business environment”. Newmont has over the years performed exceptionally on the Ghana Club 100 listing. In 2016 and 2017, the Akyem mine was named twice as best company in Ghana. Ahafo mine also ranked 8th in 2016. In 2018, Akyem ranked 5th with Ahafo following closely at number eight.

2019 saw Ahafo mine being named Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility Organisation of the year.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual competitive ranking of the top 100 limited liability companies in Ghana and recognises successful enterprise building. Overall standings are based on the size, growth, profitability, and corporate social responsibility performance of the companies. This year’s event was under the theme “Ghana’s Private Sector, a catalyst for post-pandemic economic transformation”.

Newmont Africa commits to collaborating with government, regulators, local authorities, and all other stakeholders to stimulate a vibrant economy that will improve the lives of our workforce and host communities.