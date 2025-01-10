Newmont Leads Mental Health Awareness Campaign to Support Workforce Well-being

Mental health remains a critical concern globally, affecting millions of people. In Ghana, where an estimated 7.5% of the population suffers from mental disorders, Newmont has taken proactive steps to address this challenge.

The mining company has dedicated the months of November and December each year to raising awareness about mental health within its workforce. This initiative highlights Newmont’s commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values emotional well-being, knowing that mental health is essential not only for individual well-being but for productivity and positive interpersonal relationships as well.

In Ghana, where the World Health Organization (WHO) reports a 98% treatment gap for mental health disorders, Newmont’s comprehensive mental health campaign is a significant step forward. The company’s 2024 Mental Well-being Programme, themed “Stress Less; Be Calm and Stay Focused,” focused on helping employees manage the pressures of daily life through stress management, resilience building, and practical guidance from mental health professionals.

As part of the initiative, Newmont organized health talks, leadership engagements, and sessions with well-being experts through the company’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP). These activities were complemented by global observances such as World Mental Health Day, World Kindness Day, and ‘Are You OK Day,’ which encouraged employees to engage in open conversations about their mental well-being and support each other.

The EAP plays a central role in Newmont’s mental health strategy. Offering a free and confidential service, the programme provides employees and their dependents access to professional support for a wide range of concerns, including mental health, financial management, and legal advice. The EAP ensures that individuals receive the necessary guidance and resources to navigate life’s challenges, promoting a healthier and more balanced life both at work and at home.

Looking ahead to 2025, Newmont is continuing to prioritize mental health, encouraging both employees and the wider community to recognize the importance of self-care. The company advocates for open dialogue about mental health without the stigma often associated with seeking help. With a greater focus on mental health interventions, Newmont aims to create a supportive environment where everyone can thrive.

By investing in the emotional well-being of its workforce, Newmont is setting a positive example for other organizations, demonstrating that prioritizing mental health can improve both workplace safety and overall wellness. As we move into 2025, it’s crucial for both individuals and organizations to take proactive steps in caring for their mental health and embracing support systems to create a more resilient and healthier society.