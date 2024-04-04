Newmont, Otumfuo Foundation Funds AI Smart Labs In Communities

Through a remarkable partnership between industry and traditional leadership, Newmont and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation have brought the power of education and technology to the forefront of youth development in Ghana, with the commissioning of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart Lab in Wioso, a community located in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

This initiative marks the realization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in July 2023 by the two entities to collaborate in the implementation of education-focused interventions for students in under-resourced communities over three years. Newmont’s commitment of One Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 1,710,000.00) towards the initiative underscores the company’s dedication to transforming lives by unearthing the creativity, potential, and capacity of smart but less endowed youth in local communities.

The Smart Lab in Wioso, which is the first of six, will directly benefit about 4000 students and certified teachers from 13 clusters of schools in Wioso and surrounding communities, comprising primary, junior, and senior high schools. The lab, meticulously designed and managed by the Coral Reef Innovation Hub, a prominent Ghanaian innovation centre, serves as a beacon for creativity and innovation, providing modern technology and resources to the youth.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the Smart Lab boasts laptop computers, tablets, projectors, smart charging units, robot and electronic kits, and virtual libraries housing approximately 50,000 eBooks. This comprehensive setup aims to create a dynamic learning environment, facilitating digital access and interaction for both learners and educators. Broadband-enabled digital devices will be distributed to all, ensuring seamless internet connectivity, and fostering a technologically enriched educational experience.

Speaking at a colourful ceremony to commission the lab in Wioso, David Johnson,

Director of Communications and External Relations for Newmont’s Business Unit in

Africa, stated, “Newmont’s vision extends beyond the mere acquisition of knowledge.

It encompasses the cultivation of critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and digital literacy that are essential for success in the 21st century. Through the digital libraries, which are an essential part of the ICT Smart Labs, communities will be provided with access to a wealth of information, resources, and educational materials, empowering individuals to pursue their passions and aspirations.”

Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, the Board Chairman of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and Otumfuo’s Hiahene also stated, “When Otumfuo became king 25 years ago, one of his goals was to boost education in our community. Education is the foundation of human development and the key to success in life. The purpose of this AI lab is to introduce young students to modern technology, aiming to spark their passion in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields. Thanks to Newmont’s support, we now have a cutting-edge AI lab to help us achieve that.”

Using his upbringing as a reference, he advised the beneficiaries to use the immense power of their brains and take advantage of such opportunities. The scope of the project extends beyond mere infrastructure, focusing on capacity building for teachers and facilitators. The Coral Reef Innovation Hub spearheads this effort, imparting essential skills in digital learning, coding, and design thinking. The goal is to empower young students with the tools to automate processes and bring their ideas to life. Through this holistic approach, the initiative aims not only to bridge the digital divide but also to nurture a generation well-versed in the demands of the fast-paced ICT world and the advent of artificial intelligence.

Newmont firmly believes that the strategic partnership with the Otumfuo Foundation holds immense potential to catalyze transformative change in the communities served by the project. Five similar educational projects are expected to be rolled out within the next year in other communities under the Newmont – Otumfuo Foundation MoU. As technology continues to shape the global landscape, Newmont’s commitment to advancing education stands as a testament to its vision for inclusive and sustainable development.