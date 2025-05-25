Newmont Pays $220 Million in Fiscal Obligations to Ghana Government

Newmont Corporation, Ghana’s largest gold producer, has fulfilled $220 million in fiscal obligations to the Government of Ghana, comprising a $50 million interim carried interest payment and a $174 million capital gains tax from the sale of its Akyem mine.

The payments align with Ghana’s mining laws and Newmont’s revised investment agreement, reinforcing its commitment to shared value in host nations.

“These contributions are vital to Ghana’s economic stability,” said Danquah Addo-Yobo, Newmont’s Head of Finance for Africa. “We prioritize responsible operations and partnerships that benefit both the economy and communities.” Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson praised Newmont’s compliance, stating, “Such timely payments bolster the Ghanaian cedi and national development efforts.”

The $50 million interim payment brings Newmont’s 2025 carried interest contributions to $80 million year-to-date, while the $174 million capital gains tax stems from the Akyem mine divestment. Newmont remains a key economic driver through taxes, employment, and social investments, aligning with its mandate for sustainable mining.

Newmont operates the Ahafo and Akyem mines in Ghana, contributing 7.5% of global gold output. The government holds a 10% free carried interest in mining firms under Ghanaian law.