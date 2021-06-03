DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2020 Annual Sustainability Report, part of the suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.





“As we celebrate our 100th year, Newmont’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining has never been stronger. Our sustainability report provides a comprehensive review of our safety, environmental and social performance,” said Newmont’s President and CEO Tom Palmer. “With this report we offer a transparent review of how we work toward making a positive difference in the lives of our employees, stakeholders, business partners and host communities around the world.”

Highlights of Newmont’s 2020 Sustainability Report:

Commitment to health and safety: Achieved the best safety and financial performance in the Company’s history. Investments in our Fatality Risk Management program and a focus on the critical controls that prevent fatalities resulted in Newmont reducing potentially significant events and achieving the lowest injury rate in its history.



Response to COVID-19: Activated the Company’s Rapid Response program to preserve the health and safety of the workforce, host and nearby Indigenous communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through Newmont’s COVID-19 Global Community Support Fund, the Company has supported communities’ management and recovery from the pandemic in three key areas of need: workforce and community health, food security, and local economic resilience.



Addressing climate change: Furthered Newmont’s commitment to environmental stewardship by announcing industry-leading climate change targets of more than a 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30 percent reduction in Scope 3 missions by 2030, with an ultimate aspiration of being net zero carbon by 2050. Newmont has committed $500 million over the next five years to support efforts to meeting these goals.



Continued value sharing: Newmont continued to play an important role in creating economic value in host communities and jurisdictions, contributing $7.7 billion in economic value for its workforce, host communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital spend, royalties, and taxes. This also includes spending $3.9 billion with local and national suppliers and investing $20.5 million in community projects and providing ongoing opportunities for local and Indigenous employment.

Newmont’s sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

Recognized as top-ranked gold miner for the sixth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be recognized as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies;

Earned a score of “A-“ from CDP for the CDP Climate assessment, reflecting the coordinated action on climate issues;

Listed as 6 th overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens;

overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; Achieved a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equity Index for the Company’s work in creating an inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees, and was included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont’s efforts to advance women in the workplace; and

Ranked as the top gold miner in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and as the second most transparent company in the S&P 500.

Newmont’s 2020 Sustainability Report is written in accordance with the GRI Standards Core option, the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining protocol, and is externally assured. Additionally, this report aligns with two new disclosure frameworks, ICMM’s Mining Principles’ Performance Expectations and the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The report continues to demonstrate Newmont’s commitment to transparency and accountability on its most material sustainability topics. To support the investment community in their understanding of the report, and to provide decision-useful information for stakeholders, Newmont will be hosting a webcast on July 8 to discuss the contents of its suite of sustainability reports. The full 2020 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and a comprehensive GRI/SASB content index, is available for download on Newmont’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

