Newmont signs MoU with GHA for diversion of portions of Sunyani-Kumasi highway

Newmont Ahafo North Project in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) for the diversion of portions of the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Under the MoU, the GHA is supervising the construction work of the 8.5 kilometre diversion of the stretch being executed by Alexiboam Company Limited at the cost of US$22 million.

Work on the project, which includes street lighting and link road, has already started and it is expected to be completed within 12 months.

The diversion would start from Afrisipakrom and pass behind the community towards the direction of Kumasi and re-connect to the highway at Terchire, Mr Samuel Osei, the Communication and External Affairs Manager, Newmont Ahafo South Mine and Newmont Ahafo North Project stated.

Interacting with members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) prior to a field trip to the Ahafo North Project site at Afrisipakrom, he said construction work on the Project’s facilities was progressing steadily.

“The next time you come here, you will not recognize this place,” Mr Osei told members of the JBA who were in the area to get themselves abreast with the activities of the project.

Throwing more light on the on-going construction works at the site, Mr Ankamah Bosomtwe, Senior Project Engineer, Newmont Ahafo North Project explained Information Technology tower had been constructed to improve connectivity within the Project’s catchment areas.

Works on other facilities including clinics, security barracks, offices, access roads and others were also progressing.

Mr Bosomtwe added the Company was finalising modalities, saying construction works on the Company’s processing plant and other non-planted facilities would also commence very soon.

The Newmont Ahafo North Project, which has a lifespan of 13 years, covers Yamfo, Terchire, Susuanso, Afrisipakrom and Adrobaa in the Tano North Municipality and it has the potential to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually.