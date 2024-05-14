Newmont supports children ward of Korle Bu

Newmont has made a donation of medical consumables over GHS 129,000 to the Children’s Ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The items included Mobile Portable Electric Suction Machine, Pulse Oximeter- Promedic, 10L, 40L and 50L Oxygen Cylinders, Food Warmers, among others.

The donation underscores Newmont’s commitment to the safety and well-being of not just its workforce but the broader community. It is the result of a needs assessment by the Health and Safety team at Newmont on the critical health challenges of the ward. As the third largest hospital in Africa and the leading referral centre in the country, the facility serves the needs of paediatric and childcare services in Ghana.

Receiving the items, the Acting Head of Department for the children’s ward at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Taiba Jibril Afaa, said the donation was timely and will significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare to the children under their care.

“We want to express our sincere thanks to Newmont for their generous support during this time of oxygen shortage. The resources provided will be put to good use, and we look forward to building a strong relationship with Newmont in future. Thank you for your help.” She said.

On his part, the Head of Safety and Sustainability at Newmont’s business unit in Africa, Ashley Armarego stated the donation was a result of a cross-functional collaboration and he is happy that the company continues to make a difference in the lives of people through their operations.

“I am proud of the team’s dedication to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. Safety is our number one priority in Newmont and at the core of our operations and it is on the back of this, that we extend this value beyond our walls into our host communities. Supporting the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital’s Children Ward is one of the many things that gives Newmont’s purpose its essence’’. Ashley said.

