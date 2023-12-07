Newmont Takes Lead in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

In a continuous demonstration of corporate responsibility, Newmont’s Business Unit in Africa, has recently provided COVID-19 supplies worth Five Hundred and Six Thousand Cedis (GHS506,000) to support the Asutifi North and Birim North District Assemblies in the Eastern Region and Ahafo Region respectively toward the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Items donated included RHA extraction kits, biohazard waste bin lines, disposable gowns, absolute methanol, PCR reagent, swab sticks, needles and syringes, zip lock bag, cotton wool, chlorine disinfectant, face shields, nose masks, face masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, tissue paper, safety goggles, gloves, and Bine 20 disinfectants.

As countries continue to address the persistent challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus, Newmont has prioritized the communities in which it operates and has been consistent in providing relevant support to these communities, its people and health institutions. From financial contributions to essential medical supplies, the company’s initiatives span a range of measures aimed at alleviating the strain on healthcare systems and providing direct assistance to those affected by the virus.

At the height of the pandemic in 2020, Newmont set up a $20 million Global COVID-19 Fund to address the needs of host communities, government, and health institutions across its operational areas in the world. The Fund has supported various interventions to reduce the spread of the infection and related mortalities.

In Ghana, Newmont funded healthcare infrastructure such as the PCR laboratory for infectious disease testing at the Abirem Government Hospital in the Eastern Region and the Kenyasi Health Centre in the Ahafo Region. Among other things, the company further refurbished the Cold Chain Facility at the Eastern Regional Hospital to support the testing and treatment of the disease.

Recognizing the critical shortage of medical supplies globally, Newmont directly and indirectly supported healthcare facilities in Ghana with essential medical equipment and supplies. These included ventilators, personal protective equipment (PPE), and testing kits. The company’s proactive stance has not only supported frontline healthcare workers but has also strengthened the healthcare systems in the affected jurisdictions.

In the Eastern and Ahafo Regions, Newmont has led extensive community outreach programmes to address the socio-economic challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. The company has provided direct assistance to vulnerable populations, including the distribution of hygiene kits.

In addition to external efforts, Newmont prioritized the wellbeing of its own workforce. The company implemented robust health and safety measures, including comprehensive COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, and flexible work arrangements to ensure the safety of its employees and their families.

Newmont’s multifaceted approach to supporting the fight against COVID-19 underscores the role that corporate entities can play in times of crisis. As the world continues to navigate the complexities of the pandemic, Newmont’s Covid-19 interventions in Ghana serve as a testament to the positive impact that socially responsible corporate leadership can have on a country’s health and wellbeing.