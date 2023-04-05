Newmont trains local artisans in ready for new Ahafo North mines project

Newmont Gold Ghana Limited (NGGL) has started training local artisans in preparation towards the start of construction work on the new Ahafo North Mines project.

The training is part of an aggressive program to prepare a solid skilled work force for the new mines project.

Through the Construction Worker Trainee Program (CWTP) the mining firm seeks to train 168 local artisans drawn from its host communities, who would be employed during the construction stage of the new Ahafo-North Mines.

Last Tuesday, April 28, 2023, the first batch of 72 trainees formally graduated from their training during a short ceremony at Terchire, Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The three-month programme offered training to the male and female trainees in welding, fabrication, scaffolding, steel bending, carpentry, masonry, equipment, and crane operations.

NGGL said the training programme would enhance local capacities in the host communities for future job opportunities at the mine and in the extractive industry in the country.

“We introduced this programme to train local artisans from our host communities to enhance their capacity to meet required standards and approved certifications required for delivering work for us and future work opportunities within the extractive industry,” said Andreis Havenga, Ahafo North Mines Project Director.

He said the services of the artisans would come into good use during the construction of the company’s new mine.

The company said the construction phase of the Ahafo mines would offer temporary jobs to the trained artisans through contractors of NGGL and reduce the unemployment situation in the host communities, adding that the remaining 96 selected personnel would be trained in bathes of 24.

In a factsheet, the company said Newmont Africa was also preparing to commence training for 48 locals in carpentry and masonry by the end of March 2023, and “Preparations are underway for the equipment operation and crane operation trainings to commence later in the year.”

“Take advantage of the opportunity this training offers to learn as much as you can and apply yourselves to excel. Others who went through the program are achieving great results in their lives because they pushed themselves up after gaining the opportunity,” Joseph Danso, Senior Manager, Sustainability and International Relations of NGGL, urged the trainees.

Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye lauded the initiatives by NGGL to support infrastructural and human development in the region, urging residents to preserve peace and harmony of the region.

“No investor wants to put money where there is no peace and stability. Industrial peace is critical to any development,” Boakye stressed.

Opoku Anim, one of the CWTP beneficiaries, told the members of Journalists of Business Advocacy, touring NGGL’s project sites that he was hopeful about getting a job with the artisanal skills he had received.

Anim, a graduate with Higher National Diploma in Marketing, said he had been without a job after National Service. He therefore, expressed gratitude to NGGL for the opportunity provided through the skills training.

NGGL is investing at least 850 million U.S. dollars to establish its third mine in Ghana. The new Ahafo North Mines is located 30 kms north of the Ahafo South Mines.