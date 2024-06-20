Newmont’s Ahafo North Project Achieves Milestone in Crop Compensation Negotiations

In a significant development for Ghana’s mining sector, Newmont’s Ahafo North Project has successfully finalized crop compensation negotiations for the 2023/2024 period.

This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to balancing economic interests with local agricultural sustainability.

Crop compensation is a vital mechanism mandated by Ghanaian law to ensure fair remuneration for farmers affected by land use changes, such as mining activities. The recent agreement reached by Newmont represents a collaborative effort involving the Crop Rate Negotiation Committee, which includes diverse stakeholders such as local community representatives and government officials.

Guided by Ghana’s Minerals and Mining Act and related regulations, the negotiations exemplify transparent governance and inclusive decision-making. This approach not only addresses immediate compensation needs but also fosters enduring partnerships between Newmont and the Ahafo communities.

Newmont’s proactive engagement strategy, which includes recognition of the committee’s contributions and support for local farming initiatives, demonstrates its commitment to sustainable mining practices and community welfare. The successful conclusion of these negotiations sets a benchmark for responsible mining operations, showcasing a model where economic growth aligns harmoniously with social and environmental stewardship.

This achievement not only benefits Newmont’s host communities in Ahafo but also serves as a blueprint for promoting mutually beneficial relationships between mining companies and local stakeholders across the region.