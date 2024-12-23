Newmont’s Akyem Vocational & Technical Institute Drives Innovation for Economic Growth

In the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, the labor-intensive task of pounding fufu, a traditional Ghanaian dish, has historically posed a significant challenge, particularly for women.

However, thanks to the innovative efforts of students and tutors at Newmont’s Akyem Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI), this longstanding issue is being addressed with a locally-developed technological solution.

At the institute’s first graduation ceremony, Vice Principal Ing. Ben Blanton Gidisu, alongside the graduating class, showcased their cutting-edge innovations designed to foster economic growth. A highlight of the event was the presentation of the fufu-making machine, a pioneering technology aimed at transforming the preparation of this beloved food. While similar machines are available on the market, the AVTI model stands out with its battery-powered design, ensuring uninterrupted operation even during power cuts, while also minimizing noise and emissions. This upgraded version of the fufu machine is poised to offer a more efficient, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional fufu pounding methods.

The development of the machine underscores the breadth of skills nurtured at AVTI. Students from diverse departments, including metal fabrication, electrical installations, and control panel design, worked together on the project, demonstrating their technical expertise and innovative thinking.

The fufu machine was just one of the many accomplishments celebrated at the graduation ceremony, where 93 students completed a rigorous three-year training program. Graduates were equipped with skills in fields such as plumbing, gas fitting, welding, fabrication, electrical engineering, and building construction.

Derek Boateng, Newmont’s Senior Manager for Akyem Sustainability and External Relations, highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting vocational education and skills development in the communities surrounding its operations. “Today is a celebration of the work we’ve done to cultivate talent in our host communities. AVTI continues to provide students with the tools and creativity needed to make meaningful contributions to Ghana’s economic growth,” Boateng stated.

Established in 2021 by the Newmont Foundation, AVTI offers high-quality vocational training to young people in Akyem’s mining host communities. The institute currently enrolls 251 students and employs 31 staff members, offering courses in welding and fabrication, electrical installation, plumbing, and building construction.

The innovative, battery-powered fufu machine is just one example of the creativity fostered at AVTI. With plans to commercialize the machine and expand its reach both within Ghana and internationally, the institute is helping shape the future of Ghana’s economy by empowering the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.