News on ‘Administrative Officers Upcoming Interview’ untrue-MELR

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) has described news item circulating on social media and other online media outlets on the ‘Administrative Officers Upcoming Interview’ as fraudulent and malicious.

A statement issued by the Minister said it was not a recruitment body and advised the public to disregard any job offer information purported to be from this Ministry.

The false publication instructs job seekers to purchase an inspection Voucher PIN at the MELR, Ministries, Accra from Friday, 6 August, 2021 to attend an Administrative Officers interview and orientation.

“The MELR wishes to categorically disassociate itself from these false and misleading news items,” it added.