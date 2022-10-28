Newspapers are still relevant – Audrey Gadzekpo

…As Wisconsin International University College Re-launches Campus Newspaper

Prof. Audrey Gadzepo, Professor at the Communications Department of the University of Ghana has stated that, newspapers plays and would continue to play an important role in society and the country at large as far as information distribution is concerned.

She made this known when speaking as a Special Guest of Honour during the Re-Launch of the Wisconsin International University College School of Communication Studies Newspaper in Accra.

Prof. Gadzepo pointed out that, even although the newspaper landscape is facing a challenge as a result of the advent of online news, it still forms the basis for radio and television morning discussions.

Prof.Obeng Mireku, President of Wisconsin International University College on his part mentioned that, the Campus newspaper among other things seeks to provide a source of credible news information in the face of fake news .

He entreated the students especially, those in the School of Communication Studies to take advantage of the paper and use it it to sharpen their writing skills through contents provision.

The Campus News is a 16 page newspaper and is expected to serve as a source of research for the students and contribute to the news dissemination in the country.

The newspaper was first launched in 2018 but could’ve not made any impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newspaper is aimed at deliver quality content for its readers whilst, seeking to explore issues on Education, health and national developmental issues in the country and abroad.

The paper also serves as a project for the practical training of communication studies for students at Wisconsin International University College students in Ghana.

The Campus newspaper has been established to also offer a brand of paper that meets the quality standards in the industry and on the market.

The paper is edited by Jessica Ahedor, a level 3 School of Communication Studies student with an award to her credit.