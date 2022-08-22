Next Level Conference Accra Edition Comes Off On August 26th – 27th 2022

Prophet Patrick Amoako, the host of Next Level Conference will again, host the Special Edition of the Next Level Conference 2022 under the theme, “Service, Your Key To Your Next Level.”

The global destiny conference will be hosted at the African Regent Hotel, Airport West opposite Villagio Apartments in Accra.

The Next Level Conference is all about bringing to the fore the essence of creation and how God empowers man to have dominion over the earth and every living thing on it (Gen 1:26-28).

“The children of God should not allow the enemy take away what belongs to them as stated in John 10:10” the devil came to steal, kill and destroy….” but must arise and take possession of what rightly belongs to them.

According to Prophet Patrick Amoako, lots of people today are searching for their purpose in life and that this event provides abundant opportunities for Christians and non-believers to reach out with the supernatural power and knowledge of God that will champion them into the next level of their lives.

He said the battle against darkness is not diminishing, and that the world is entering into what the Bible calls the fullness of time, hence much is at stake, as God is positioning man to advance His kingdom.

According to him “Dominion Rule has become a regular confession among many believers. The church’s voice is resounding with the desire to see the manifestation of our God-given assignment to rule and reign over the earth in service to mankind.”

He added that authority does not come through confession because Authority is uncompromisingly tied to responsibility.

“Taking Dominion therefore requires more than simply welding authority in the name of Jesus. However, It requires knowledge, understanding and the rightful use of our position in Christ. To discover what that position is, we need to look at God’s original plan and purpose for mankind,” he said.

The conference will see great men of God like Apostle Francis Amoako Atta – Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International giving teachings on the topic.

Prophet Patrick Amoako is a Pastor at Parliament Chapel International under the able leadership of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah and serves under Sonnie Badu Ministries (SBM) in Ghana founded by Dr Sonnie Badu.

World’s renowned evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh will be speaking as well as America’s dynamic Prophetess Genevieve Keyton.

Efe Grace and Smile Gospel will be ministering songs to grace the occasion.