Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to build modern training centres to update the skills of garage owners to keep them in business.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Mahama stated this in his address to artisans and garage owners in Tuobodom in the Techiman North Constituency as part of his three-day tour of the Bono East Region.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government would promote the development of industrial parks for garage owners and workers.

He said fully equipped industrial parks with diagnostic centres and other modern facilities for vehicle maintenance would be developed to train garage operators on the maintenance of cars with new and improved technology.

Mr Mahama said given the rapid deployment of new technologies in vehicles, it was imperative that garage owners and workers were given the needed training to make them relevant for their industry to keep them in employment.

“So, we are going to collaborate with the Eureka Garages Association, Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation in Kumasi and all other garage associations in the country to build the training centres with the modern diagnostic machine to train their members and be able to stay in business”, he added.

Mr Mahama also said government would engage master artisans such as masons, carpenters, fashion designers, hairdressers and seamstresses, and pay the apprenticeship fees of all those who were willing to train under them in the various vocations.

Those who complete the government-sponsored apprenticeship training, he said, would be provided the needed tools to enable them also set up their own businesses Mr Mahama therefore, urged electorates to vote for him and the NDC in the December 7 general election to enable the Party fulfill its promises to the people of Ghana.